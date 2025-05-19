 Skip to main content

Albertsons Welcomes Pharmacy Customers Affected By Rite Aid Bankruptcy

Grocer also invites impacted employees of drug store chain to apply for available positions at its pharmacies and stores
Marian Zboraj
Albertsons
Albertsons Cos. is inviting Rite Aid customers to transfer their prescriptions to the retailer’s more than 1,700 pharmacy locations nationwide.

Rite Aid said last week that it had entered into a series of sales and pharmacy services transition agreements to ensure that its customers receive continuous care. Those deals include the rolling transition of pharmacy assets from more than 1,000 Rite Aid locations across the United States to operators that include Albertsons.

“Albertsons Cos. pharmacies provide dedicated and personalized care to millions of patients every year, and we make it easy to transfer your prescriptions to ensure your care continues without interruption,” said Anthony DalPonte, president of pharmacy and health at Albertsons Cos. “As a community health partner, our dedicated pharmacists are committed to providing our customers with timely, safe and convenient access to medications and essential vaccines. We welcome all Rite Aid customers into our pharmacies and stores, where health and well-being are our top priorities.”

Rite Aid customers can conveniently transfer prescriptions to an Albertsons Cos. pharmacy through the retailer’s grocery app or website. New customers who transfer or fill a prescription at most Albertsons Cos. pharmacies will receive a coupon for up to $15 off their next grocery purchase of $75 or more, plus up to $15 off for every five subsequent prescriptions.

[RELATED: Getting the Most Out of Health-and-Wellness Tech]

“At Albertsons Cos., we are uniquely positioned to deliver value to our customers by offering the convenience and ease of picking up their prescriptions and groceries in one location. We offer a variety of ways for customers to shop in store and online; and with the recent launch of prescription-only pickup services, we can meet our customers how and when they want to shop,” added DalPonte.

Additionally, Rite Aid employees affected by the company’s recent bankruptcy filing are invited to apply for open positions in Albertsons Cos. pharmacies and stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Shaw’s and Acme.

Pharmacy positions include pharmacist, technician, clerk, manager and corporate roles, which can be accessed here. Store positions vary and can be found here.

As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century. Philadelphia-based Rite Aid is No. 26 on The PG 100. 

