Albertsons Seeking Information on Ex-Kroger CEO’s Personal Conduct

Things have grown even more contentious between Albertsons Cos. and The Kroger Co. following their failed $24.6 billion merger and resulting duel lawsuits, as the former seeks additional information regarding the resignation of ex-Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen.

That request is related to Albertsons’ March lawsuit which claimed that Kroger failed to exercise “best efforts” and to take “any and all actions” to obtain regulatory approval of the companies’ proposed merger deal. As reported by Bloomberg, attorneys for Albertsons wrote in a July 27 court filing that “McMullen micromanaged the merger from beginning to end, and his business ethics (or lack thereof) lie at the heart of this case.”

Kroger revealed the resignation of McMullen on March 3 after an internal investigation into his personal conduct. A company statement emphasized that McMullen’s alleged breach of corporate ethics was not related to the business, including its financial performance, operations, reporting or talent.

Albertsons attorneys claim the company cannot trust that McMullen’s personal conduct was not related to the merger or any issue in the litigation. “Kroger has not explained why that conduct was so egregious that the Kroger board determined McMullen was unfit to serve as CEO and forced him out within 10 days of its discovery,” attorneys wrote.

Further, the attorneys said that McMullen’s conduct “raises significant concerns not only regarding his credibility, integrity and compliance with the law, but also about his focus during the merger process and his ability to fulfill Kroger’s contractual obligations to Albertsons.”