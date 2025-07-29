Albertsons Seeking Information on Ex-Kroger CEO’s Personal Conduct
In a statement provided to Progressive Grocer, a Kroger spokesperson said: “While Kroger continues to focus on delivering outstanding value to its customers and communities, Albertsons’ desperation is once again on full display in this latest attempt to distract from its own misconduct during the regulatory process.”
As for Kroger’s legal response to Albertsons’ initial March lawsuit, the company stated that while it was working to seek regulatory approval and close the merger, Albertsons was engaging in a secret campaign alongside C&S Wholesale Grocers to pursue its own regulatory strategy. Albertsons later denied those allegations, stating that “Kroger’s search for a divestiture buyer was disorganized, protracted, and contributed to the ultimate failure of the merger.”
