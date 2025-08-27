 Skip to main content

Albertsons Restructures Merchandising Team Amid New Strategy

Michelle Larson takes over EVP, chief merchandising officer role
Emily Crowe
Michelle Larson Albertsons
Michelle Larson is heading up Albertsons' new, more unified merchandising strategy.

Albertsons Cos. is transforming its approach to merchandising as it works to “buy better to sell better, optimize our cost of goods sold, and strengthen our fresh and assortment capabilities,” the company shared.

Michelle Larson, who recently transitioned into the role of EVP, chief merchandising officer, will lead the charge to create what Albertsons calls a “unified, agile, and customer-centric approach that brings our national and division merchandising teams closer together.” Larson previously held leadership roles across the Shaw’s and Southwest Divisions, and will now oversee own brands, category excellence, pricing and promotion, space planning, and fuel and commission income.

Mark Laryea, who currently serves as president of the Jewel-Osco division, will now report to Larson as president of merchandising, a role in which he will oversee the comprehensive merchandising strategy.

Other key players in the department include:

  • June Zheng, VP, merchandising strategy and business development, will report directly to Larson and will be responsible for leading merchandising strategy support and business ventures 

  • Jewel Hunt, GVP, corporate merchandising, continuing to lead merchandising strategies for bakery, deli and Starbucks

  • Anthony Suggs, GVP, corporate merchandising, continuing to lead center store merchandising strategy

  •  Teresa Whitney, GVP, corporate merchandising, continuing to lead merchandising strategies for meat and seafood, produce, and floral

  • Chris Cowgill, GVP, merchandising will become GVP business intelligence and analytics

  • Christopher Lanoue, lead merchant for the NorCal Division, will become GVP, merchandising operations

“It’s a new day at Albertsons Cos., and we are sharpening our customer value proposition to drive long-term growth faster than the market,” said Larson. “I look forward to working with this talented team of leaders to support our associates and serve our customers, inspiring them to return again and again.”  

With those executive moves, Thomas Lofland, currently president of the Mid-Atlantic Division, will become president of the Jewel-Osco Division. Sean Thompson, currently SVP retail, will step into the role of president of the Mid-Atlantic Division.

As of June 14, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,264 retail stores with 1,725 in-store pharmacies, 408 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under more than 22 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100. PG also named Albertsons among its Retailers of the Century

