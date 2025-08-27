Albertsons Restructures Merchandising Team Amid New Strategy

Albertsons Cos. is transforming its approach to merchandising as it works to “buy better to sell better, optimize our cost of goods sold, and strengthen our fresh and assortment capabilities,” the company shared.

Michelle Larson, who recently transitioned into the role of EVP, chief merchandising officer, will lead the charge to create what Albertsons calls a “unified, agile, and customer-centric approach that brings our national and division merchandising teams closer together.” Larson previously held leadership roles across the Shaw’s and Southwest Divisions, and will now oversee own brands, category excellence, pricing and promotion, space planning, and fuel and commission income.

Mark Laryea, who currently serves as president of the Jewel-Osco division, will now report to Larson as president of merchandising, a role in which he will oversee the comprehensive merchandising strategy.