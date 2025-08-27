Albertsons Restructures Merchandising Team Amid New Strategy
Other key players in the department include:
June Zheng, VP, merchandising strategy and business development, will report directly to Larson and will be responsible for leading merchandising strategy support and business ventures
Jewel Hunt, GVP, corporate merchandising, continuing to lead merchandising strategies for bakery, deli and Starbucks
Anthony Suggs, GVP, corporate merchandising, continuing to lead center store merchandising strategy
Teresa Whitney, GVP, corporate merchandising, continuing to lead merchandising strategies for meat and seafood, produce, and floral
Chris Cowgill, GVP, merchandising will become GVP business intelligence and analytics
Christopher Lanoue, lead merchant for the NorCal Division, will become GVP, merchandising operations
“It’s a new day at Albertsons Cos., and we are sharpening our customer value proposition to drive long-term growth faster than the market,” said Larson. “I look forward to working with this talented team of leaders to support our associates and serve our customers, inspiring them to return again and again.”
With those executive moves, Thomas Lofland, currently president of the Mid-Atlantic Division, will become president of the Jewel-Osco Division. Sean Thompson, currently SVP retail, will step into the role of president of the Mid-Atlantic Division.
As of June 14, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,264 retail stores with 1,725 in-store pharmacies, 408 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under more than 22 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100. PG also named Albertsons among its Retailers of the Century.