Albertsons Outgoing CEO Sees 'Positive Momentum' in Q4, Fiscal 2024

Albertsons' Customers for Life strategy "has firmly positioned the company for its next chapter of growth and value creation for shareholders," according to CEO Vivek Sankaran, who is retiring next month.

Albertsons Cos. Inc. has reported gains for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and full year fiscal 2024, which ended Feb. 22. For Q4, identical sales increased 2.3%, digital sales jumped 24% and loyalty members rose 15% to 45.6 million. Meanwhile, net income was $172 million, or 29 cents per share; adjusted net income was $270 million, or 46 cents per share; and adjusted EBITDA was $855 million. In the year-ago period, net income was $250.5 million or 43 cents per share; adjusted net income was $318.0 million, or 54 cents per share; adjusted EBITDA was $915.8 million.

For fiscal 2024, identical sales increased 2.0% and digital sales grew 24%, while net income was $959 million, or $1.64 per share; adjusted net income was $1,382 million, or $2.34 per share; and adjusted EBITDA was $4,005 million.

“We delivered solid results in the fourth quarter and closed fiscal 2024 with positive momentum as we continued to invest in our Customers for Life strategy,” noted Albertsons CEO Vivek Sankaran. “This strategy has firmly positioned the company for its next chapter of growth and value creation for shareholders. As previously announced, I am retiring as of May 1, 2025, and am delighted that the board of directors has selected [current COO] Susan Morris to succeed me as CEO. Under Susan’s leadership, I have the utmost confidence that she and the entire team will continue to drive future growth and continue to elevate our role with our customers and our communities.”

“I am thrilled to be taking the helm of our company during this transformational time in our Customers for Life strategy,” said Morris. “None of this would be possible without the support of our 285,000 associates who work tirelessly to make it all happen.”