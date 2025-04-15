Albertsons Outgoing CEO Sees 'Positive Momentum' in Q4, Fiscal 2024
Net sales and other revenue came to $18.8 billion for the 12 weeks ended Feb. 22, compared with $18.3 billion during the 12 weeks ended Feb. 24, 2024. Albertsons attributed the increase to the 2.3% rise in identical sales, with strong pharmacy sales the main driver of the identical-sales growth.
The gross margin rate decreased to 27.4% during Q4 of fiscal 2024 versus 28.0% during the year-ago period. Excluding the impact of fuel and LIFO, gross margin rate declined 45 basis points compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The robust pharmacy sales growth, which carries an overall lower gross margin rate, and higher delivery and handling costs related to the 24% growth in digital sales were the main reasons for the decrease, according to Albertsons. In Q4 of fiscal 2024, the grocer also made incremental investments in its customer value proposition funded by the benefits from its productivity initiatives, among them shrink expense reductions.
During fiscal 2024, Albertsons’ capital expenditures were $1,931.2 million, which mainly included the completion of 127 remodels, the opening of 11 new stores and continued investment in digital and technology platforms.
The company also issued the following fiscal 2025 outlook:
- Identical sales growth in the range of 1.5% to 2.5%
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion, including about $65 million related to the company’s 53rd week
- Adjusted net income per Class A common share in the range of $2.03 to $2.16 per share, including about 3 cents per share related to the company’s 53rd week
- An effective income tax rate in the range of 23.5% to 24.5%
- Capital ex in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion
As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.