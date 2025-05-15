Albertsons to Offer Pay-by-Invoice Program for Business Buyers
Under the partnership, Albertsons Cos. stores can automate their accounts-receivable processes for business purchases with real-time credit decisioning, electronic invoice generation and payment tracking to reduce billing errors and eliminate back-office resources. The food retailer no longer has to allocate resources to managing collections or worry about cash flow, since TreviPay settles funds immediately and owns any buyer credit risk. That time and capital can be reinvested into improving customer experiences that require interaction with an associate.
“Albertsons Cos. is committed to enhancing the purchasing experience and providing options for both small- and large-business customers,” said Anne Coyne, senior director of B2B strategy and growth at Albertsons Cos. “TreviPay’s invoicing program offers the control to customize purchasing hierarchies and the convenience of paying using credit lines, which we know are important to this buyer segment.”
Earlier this month, Albertsons Cos. expanded its business e-commerce platform to more than 2,000 stores, giving businesses of all sizes a seamless way to order food and breakroom supplies, as well as cleaning and paper products from their nearby food retailer.
As of Feb. 22, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,728 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.