Albertsons Media Collective Aims to Redefine Advertiser Value

Albertsons Media Collective has rolled out an innovative limited-time program that amplifies CPG advertiser impact by matching off-site investments with the grocer’s owned enterprise media channels. For the first time, advertisers will be able to leverage matched audience targeting and benefit from the halo effect of omnichannel media, resulting in greater outcomes without incurring any additional costs. As Albertsons Cos. explained in a blog post, the curated packages enable advertiser partners to reach shoppers more effectively than ever before, especially during such high-traffic retail moments as Thanksgiving, the winter holidays, New Year’s, Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl.

“At The Collective, we have great confidence in the power of our performance, and we are committed to driving shared growth with our advertising partners,” noted Brian Monahan, SVP of retail media for Albertsons Media Collective, who also spoke to Progressive Grocer in more depth about the new program and the grocer’s other retail media goals. “So, for the first time in the industry, we will match CPG retail media investment with enterprise media dollars this fall.”

[RELATED: Albertsons’ Omnichannel Experience Playbook: Daily Rhythms and Digital Screens]