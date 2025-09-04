Albertsons Media Collective Aims to Redefine Advertiser Value
Additionally, to spur further inspiration, engagement and conversion, Albertsons Media Collective is introducing three dynamic channels for advertisers as part of the limited-time offer:
Organic Influencers: Many of Albertsons Media Collective’s partners have requested access to social influencers, and now this is part of its omnichannel toolkit. By connecting shoppers with trusted content creators, brands can tap into authentic inspiration and influence.
Premium In-Store Screens: Albertsons’ new in-store media network lets brands connect with 37 million weekly shoppers across the company’s banners. With exclusive access to premium screen placements, advertisers can reach customers at the key moment before purchase.
Added On-Site Placements: To maximize brand exposure at every touchpoint, advertisers can now access even more high-traffic on-site and on-app ad placements as part of the program.
“Matching Collective investment with enterprise media is a meaningful way to help CPGs accelerate their resonance with shoppers during a key retail timeframe,” observed Usman Humayun, GVP of marketing at Albertsons Cos. “This partnership is an example of our customer-centric approach — helping our CPG partners deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time to unlock meaningful growth.”
