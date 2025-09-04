 Skip to main content

Albertsons Media Collective Aims to Redefine Advertiser Value

Limited-time program enables brands to leverage matched audience targeting
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Albertsons' new limited-time curated retail media packages enable advertiser partners to reach shoppers across the store more effectively than ever before, especially during high-traffic retail moments.

Albertsons Media Collective has rolled out an innovative limited-time program that amplifies CPG advertiser impact by matching off-site investments with the grocer’s owned enterprise media channels. For the first time, advertisers will be able to leverage matched audience targeting and benefit from the halo effect of omnichannel media, resulting in greater outcomes without incurring any additional costs. As Albertsons Cos. explained in a blog post, the curated packages enable advertiser partners to reach shoppers more effectively than ever before, especially during such high-traffic retail moments as Thanksgiving, the winter holidays, New Year’s, Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl. 

“At The Collective, we have great confidence in the power of our performance, and we are committed to driving shared growth with our advertising partners,” noted Brian Monahan, SVP of retail media for Albertsons Media Collective, who also spoke to Progressive Grocer in more depth about the new program and the grocer’s other retail media goals. “So, for the first time in the industry, we will match CPG retail media investment with enterprise media dollars this fall.”

Additionally, to spur further inspiration, engagement and conversion, Albertsons Media Collective is introducing three dynamic channels for advertisers as part of the limited-time offer:

  1. Organic Influencers: Many of Albertsons Media Collective’s partners have requested access to social influencers, and now this is part of its omnichannel toolkit. By connecting shoppers with trusted content creators, brands can tap into authentic inspiration and influence. 

  2. Premium In-Store Screens: Albertsons’ new in-store media network lets brands connect with 37 million weekly shoppers across the company’s banners. With exclusive access to premium screen placements, advertisers can reach customers at the key moment before purchase.  

  3. Added On-Site Placements: To maximize brand exposure at every touchpoint, advertisers can now access even more high-traffic on-site and on-app ad placements as part of the program.

“Matching Collective investment with enterprise media is a meaningful way to help CPGs accelerate their resonance with shoppers during a key retail timeframe,” observed Usman Humayun, GVP of marketing at Albertsons Cos. “This partnership is an example of our customer-centric approach — helping our CPG partners deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time to unlock meaningful growth.” 

As of June 14, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,264 retail stores with 1,725 in-store pharmacies, 408 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under more than 22 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100. PG also named Albertsons among its Retailers of the Century

