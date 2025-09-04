 Skip to main content

Albertsons’ Collective Action on Retail Media

Progressive Grocer speaks with VP on grocer’s current “BOGO” initiative and what shoppers can expect in the near future
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Albertsons Brian Monahan Main Image
Brian Monahan

As Albertsons Cos. rolls out a groundbreaking retail media package for its CPG partners, Progressive Grocer was able to speak with the grocer’s recently appointed SVP of retail media, Brian Monahan, about the new offering and the company’s overall approach to these types of solutions. Monahan has been involved in retail media for more than a decade, honing his expertise at such companies as Walmart, where he helped launch the big-box’s retailer’s retail media network in 2014 – what he calls “a seminal experience” – Pinterest, where he worked on the platform’s retail strategy and; and the global retail media practice at Dentsu, where he got to work with a number of retailers around the world who were rolling out media networks, as well as the brands who were buying from them.

Progressive Grocer: Thanks for your time. Could you describe this new retail media package for CPGs that Albertsons is rolling out?

Brian Monahan: The core offering of retail media is being able to target shoppers based on past purchases and then measure and attribute the downstream sales as a result of that ad exposure. That’s the fundamental nature of our business and what we do with our advertising partners at the Albertsons Media Collective. What we're doing with this new ad offer, which we're referring to as a BOGO – buy one, get one: Buy an impression for the Albertsons Media Collective, using our targeting data to serve an ad and see if it drives sales. We’ll match that with an ad impression that we fund out of our enterprise media budget. 

At the same time, we’re doing a lot of advertising and support of individual brands and CPG partners through the Albertsons Media Collective. Albertsons’ banners have our different campaigns trying to drive foot traffic, [like] the Jewel-Osco tailgate season campaign. 

What we’re doing that’s novel – I haven’t heard of anyone else doing this – is basically showing the same audiences with the same characteristics those two messages. An individual shopper will see a message from the Albertsons enterprise encouraging them to go into store to look for a certain set of merchandise, and then they’ll see a product ad that’ll come from our advertiser. The advertiser pays for that impression, and then we layer on the second impression at no cost to the advertiser.  

PG: You mentioned that your organization is the first to roll out this type of offer, so how does this go above and beyond what Albertsons has done in the past and other grocers are currently doing in the realm of retail media?

BM: I’m not aware of anyone else ever doing a BOGO like this. It is a pretty simple thing to do to show an individual two different messages; what makes it hard is the internal org structure and just how marketing departments and [retail media networks (RMNs)] are set up. 

The reason why this is important for us to do and why we’re leaning into this is our strategy with our retail media network is to drive collective growth. It’s right there in our name: Albertsons Media Collective. We really look at the activity that we do together with our advertising partners. It’s about driving retail sales and building categories as opposed to what we see a lot of retailers do: They stand up these retail media divisions, and their goal is just profit – how [many] high-margin ad dollars can I get? – and they really don’t care if it’s driving category growth and building our shared business with our suppliers. We really, really ascribe to that strategy. It’s right in our name, and the fact that we’re putting our enterprise dollars where our mouth is and putting all the assets we have at Albertsons to help our supplier partners and help ourselves grow together – that’s novel, and it’s really emblematic of why I came to Albertsons and what we’re trying to do with the collective.

PG: You hinted at this in mentioning a specific banner like Jewel-Osco, but can this solution be tailored to each banner in terms of the products offered? It’s obviously not going to be a one-size-fits-all type of thing for each individual banner.

BM: That’s why we’re only committing to do this for this fall. This is a test program for us. There’s only so much of the enterprise activity that we can point to do these matches. So, there’s a limited number of these programs we’re going to be able to do, and frankly, we’re going to work through a lot of that detail as we learn. What’s the best enterprise campaign that we’ve got in market that we can put with a complimentary creative message to what our advertising partner has? 

But what we’re definitely going to do is it’s going to be the same audience definition so that we’re going to make sure that instead of one impression, they get two; the second impression will be the most relevant one that we have in our collection of enterprise campaigns, and we’re going to work through a lot of these operational details. I hope we’ll continue this going forward, but for now, we’re just signing up for the fall.

PG: So, this is the test in which you see how this works in the real world, and then you can go from there.

BM: And how it works in the real world is exactly the point, because the friction we have in our industry with retail media is retail media networks will show their advertisers these performance reports and say, “Hey, check it out: For every dollar you spent on my RMN, you’ve got $6 in return on your ad spend.” And a lot of our supplier partners or the CPG brands will say, “Well, that’s great your report says that, but my sales aren’t up in your chain. What do I need to do to lift sales in your chain?” And so this is an effort to do that. 

We’re going to really look at, did our advertising partners feel it? It’s one thing to show a handy little return-on-ad-spend report, but if you’re not feeling it in your overall sales, that’s a problem. That’s what we’re here to fix. So yeah, we are going to see how this works, with the goal of driving real sales growth and real sales acceleration at Albertsons.

PG: What will the advantage be to the shoppers that are receiving these messages and getting these promotions?

BM: We really do see the reason why our e-commerce growth at Albertsons Cos. is the fastest-growing e-commerce growth rate of any grocer: because we’re really looking at simplifying, using digital experiences to simplify, the shopping journey. You can use our app, and not only can you make shopping lists and clip coupons and find deals, you can take your shopping list and you can turn it into a store map so when you go into the store, you can walk around the store. 

Our ambition with Albertsons Media Collective is to contribute to that journey. A relevant ad is a signpost along that shopping journey about what that household might like. This is a long way of saying our goal is to make sure we’re showing relevant ad messages to the shopper to help her journey, and our shopper will vote with her checkbook. If we do our jobs well, the ads will work [and] we will see a sales lift. If we don’t do our jobs, well, then we won’t see the sales lift, and that’s a bad customer experience. 

We don’t want to show ads where we make money for delivering the ad impression, but if our customer doesn't like it – and, again, she votes with her checkbook – if she doesn’t buy as a result of it [and] we don’t see that sales impact, that’s not a good customer experience. That’s not what we want to do.

PG: As well as measuring the metrics, are you going to have any focus groups or actually talk to users? How does that work exactly?

BM: We’re going to rely on our standard Albertsons Media Collective metrics, which we’ve been pretty good at. We look at incrementality, not just were you exposed and did you buy; we create a holdout group, and we compare that lift versus the non-exposed holdout group so we can get to true incrementality. We look at new two category buyers, and we’re actually just getting ready to roll out a new lifetime-value predictive metric. So, we think we’ve got some good diagnostics. Again, that will help us figure out, did the ad work, and that’s our proxy for, was it a good customer experience?

PG: What’s coming up in the retail media pipeline at Albertsons?

BM: What you can expect from Albertsons is this commitment to collective growth. The reason why I joined [the company] was I think Albertsons has a unique moment in time by virtue of what happened with the attempted merger with Kroger and a little bit of a reset that we’ve seen with the company. You got Susan Morris coming as the new CEO; Jennifer Saenz, my boss, the new EVP chief commercial officer; Michelle Larson, the new chief merchant. You’ve got executive alignment around the importance of the media business, and the media business as part of our flywheel of growth, not just a profit driver. 

You’re going to continue to see us behave as an entire company about how do we use our media platform to drive collective growth. What does that look like? It looks like things like the BOGO program, it looks like how we’re working together with our merchants as we plan out fiscal 2026. Our fiscal year starts in March, and we think about national events and how things that we advertise land in the store in a prominent way that requires a lot of alignment between the RMN and merchandising. You’re going to see more like that. That’s kind of on the collective enablement side. In terms of ad products, what can you buy from the retail [side]? From the Albertsons Media Collective, we’re really investing in expanding our reach across the full funnel, the full customer journey.  

We’ve got a lot of inventory on our app where you’re creating lists and you’re looking for meal solutions, things like shoppable recipes. We’ve got that [and] we’re rolling out a new in-store digital sign network, so that’s going to help us do much more sophisticated in-store media. With measurement, we’ve got beacons on the carts – we’re actually tracking exposure opportunity to see the in-store signage with checkout, so that’s kind of like lower funnel. 

Then we’ve got some upper-funnel media products like our Connected TV offering, where you can use our customer data through Connected TV platforms to address a television commercial to an individual audience, and then see if there was a sales lift as a result of it. You’re going to see corporate aligning around collective growth. You’re going to see full-funnel ad products. 

Then the third leg of the stool we touched on a little bit is transparency and really investing in measurement to figure out, is this really growing our business? Do we have new-to-category growth? Are we picking up share? Are we driving new trips in addition to, are we getting more items in the basket and just seeing good sales lift as a result of the exposure?

PG: What do you see as general trends as regards to retail media in the grocery channel, as to what shoppers in general can expect, or what retailers in general should be thinking of in terms of their own retail media and offerings for their shoppers?

BM: I think the trend that we’re seeing is the extreme burden that’s being put upon CPG brands and advertisers who work with retail media networks – hundreds of them now – and it’s making it very hard for advertisers to work with all of these individual retail media networks. We’re fortunate at Albertsons; we’ve got 100 million addressable IDs. There’s 175 million Americans who live in our trading radius, so we have national reach – we have a lot of value we can add to partners who are trying to prioritize what retailers they’re going to work with. 

We’ve also been really trying to make it easy for advertisers to work with us. For example, if you want to just purchase ads against our audiences and do it yourself, you can do it today through our partnership with The Trade Desk, or if you want us to share our conversion data with you as an advertiser and you can do your own analytics, we’ll provide that in a clean room so you can do it yourself. We’re trying to make it easy for us to buy with, because I think one of the big trends in the industry is just that we need to simplify – simplify what it’s like to have to work across so many different retailers for the advertising client, the advertising customer.

PG: That’s a great point, and one that I don’t think that I’ve appreciated, that there are so many different solutions and systems, but like you said, your organization is particularly valuable because your coverage is so great that that must be very helpful to your CPG partners.

BM: Yeah, we believe so, but it’s not enough, right? Reach is a requirement to be a tier-one partner, but we also have to be easy to work with. So we’ve really been listening to what our advertising partners are asking for, and based on a lot of their input, we’ve seen significant increase in the effectiveness of our campaign. 

When we roll up the return on ad spend on average of all the campaigns we’ve run through the Albertsons Media Collective in the first half of calendar year 2025, and we compare that on average return on ad spend [in the year-ago period], we’re up 66%. And the reason we’ve been able to make our ad product work harder is because we’ve been listening to our advertisers. We’ve got better targeting; we’ve got faster measurements you can see and optimize quicker. We’ve adjusted our pricing to match the performance that we see. We’re going to continue to lean in and partner with our clients so they get superior yield from the investment they make with us.

