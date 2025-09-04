Albertsons’ Collective Action on Retail Media

As Albertsons Cos. rolls out a groundbreaking retail media package for its CPG partners, Progressive Grocer was able to speak with the grocer’s recently appointed SVP of retail media, Brian Monahan, about the new offering and the company’s overall approach to these types of solutions. Monahan has been involved in retail media for more than a decade, honing his expertise at such companies as Walmart, where he helped launch the big-box’s retailer’s retail media network in 2014 – what he calls “a seminal experience” – Pinterest, where he worked on the platform’s retail strategy and; and the global retail media practice at Dentsu, where he got to work with a number of retailers around the world who were rolling out media networks, as well as the brands who were buying from them.

Progressive Grocer: Thanks for your time. Could you describe this new retail media package for CPGs that Albertsons is rolling out?

Brian Monahan: The core offering of retail media is being able to target shoppers based on past purchases and then measure and attribute the downstream sales as a result of that ad exposure. That’s the fundamental nature of our business and what we do with our advertising partners at the Albertsons Media Collective. What we're doing with this new ad offer, which we're referring to as a BOGO – buy one, get one: Buy an impression for the Albertsons Media Collective, using our targeting data to serve an ad and see if it drives sales. We’ll match that with an ad impression that we fund out of our enterprise media budget.

At the same time, we’re doing a lot of advertising and support of individual brands and CPG partners through the Albertsons Media Collective. Albertsons’ banners have our different campaigns trying to drive foot traffic, [like] the Jewel-Osco tailgate season campaign.

What we’re doing that’s novel – I haven’t heard of anyone else doing this – is basically showing the same audiences with the same characteristics those two messages. An individual shopper will see a message from the Albertsons enterprise encouraging them to go into store to look for a certain set of merchandise, and then they’ll see a product ad that’ll come from our advertiser. The advertiser pays for that impression, and then we layer on the second impression at no cost to the advertiser.

PG: You mentioned that your organization is the first to roll out this type of offer, so how does this go above and beyond what Albertsons has done in the past and other grocers are currently doing in the realm of retail media?

BM: I’m not aware of anyone else ever doing a BOGO like this. It is a pretty simple thing to do to show an individual two different messages; what makes it hard is the internal org structure and just how marketing departments and [retail media networks (RMNs)] are set up.

The reason why this is important for us to do and why we’re leaning into this is our strategy with our retail media network is to drive collective growth. It’s right there in our name: Albertsons Media Collective. We really look at the activity that we do together with our advertising partners. It’s about driving retail sales and building categories as opposed to what we see a lot of retailers do: They stand up these retail media divisions, and their goal is just profit – how [many] high-margin ad dollars can I get? – and they really don’t care if it’s driving category growth and building our shared business with our suppliers. We really, really ascribe to that strategy. It’s right in our name, and the fact that we’re putting our enterprise dollars where our mouth is and putting all the assets we have at Albertsons to help our supplier partners and help ourselves grow together – that’s novel, and it’s really emblematic of why I came to Albertsons and what we’re trying to do with the collective.

PG: You hinted at this in mentioning a specific banner like Jewel-Osco, but can this solution be tailored to each banner in terms of the products offered? It’s obviously not going to be a one-size-fits-all type of thing for each individual banner.

BM: That’s why we’re only committing to do this for this fall. This is a test program for us. There’s only so much of the enterprise activity that we can point to do these matches. So, there’s a limited number of these programs we’re going to be able to do, and frankly, we’re going to work through a lot of that detail as we learn. What’s the best enterprise campaign that we’ve got in market that we can put with a complimentary creative message to what our advertising partner has?

But what we’re definitely going to do is it’s going to be the same audience definition so that we’re going to make sure that instead of one impression, they get two; the second impression will be the most relevant one that we have in our collection of enterprise campaigns, and we’re going to work through a lot of these operational details. I hope we’ll continue this going forward, but for now, we’re just signing up for the fall.

PG: So, this is the test in which you see how this works in the real world, and then you can go from there.

BM: And how it works in the real world is exactly the point, because the friction we have in our industry with retail media is retail media networks will show their advertisers these performance reports and say, “Hey, check it out: For every dollar you spent on my RMN, you’ve got $6 in return on your ad spend.” And a lot of our supplier partners or the CPG brands will say, “Well, that’s great your report says that, but my sales aren’t up in your chain. What do I need to do to lift sales in your chain?” And so this is an effort to do that.

We’re going to really look at, did our advertising partners feel it? It’s one thing to show a handy little return-on-ad-spend report, but if you’re not feeling it in your overall sales, that’s a problem. That’s what we’re here to fix. So yeah, we are going to see how this works, with the goal of driving real sales growth and real sales acceleration at Albertsons.

PG: What will the advantage be to the shoppers that are receiving these messages and getting these promotions?

BM: We really do see the reason why our e-commerce growth at Albertsons Cos. is the fastest-growing e-commerce growth rate of any grocer: because we’re really looking at simplifying, using digital experiences to simplify, the shopping journey. You can use our app, and not only can you make shopping lists and clip coupons and find deals, you can take your shopping list and you can turn it into a store map so when you go into the store, you can walk around the store.

Our ambition with Albertsons Media Collective is to contribute to that journey. A relevant ad is a signpost along that shopping journey about what that household might like. This is a long way of saying our goal is to make sure we’re showing relevant ad messages to the shopper to help her journey, and our shopper will vote with her checkbook. If we do our jobs well, the ads will work [and] we will see a sales lift. If we don’t do our jobs, well, then we won’t see the sales lift, and that’s a bad customer experience.

We don’t want to show ads where we make money for delivering the ad impression, but if our customer doesn't like it – and, again, she votes with her checkbook – if she doesn’t buy as a result of it [and] we don’t see that sales impact, that’s not a good customer experience. That’s not what we want to do.