Albertsons’ Collective Action on Retail Media
PG: As well as measuring the metrics, are you going to have any focus groups or actually talk to users? How does that work exactly?
BM: We’re going to rely on our standard Albertsons Media Collective metrics, which we’ve been pretty good at. We look at incrementality, not just were you exposed and did you buy; we create a holdout group, and we compare that lift versus the non-exposed holdout group so we can get to true incrementality. We look at new two category buyers, and we’re actually just getting ready to roll out a new lifetime-value predictive metric. So, we think we’ve got some good diagnostics. Again, that will help us figure out, did the ad work, and that’s our proxy for, was it a good customer experience?
PG: What’s coming up in the retail media pipeline at Albertsons?
BM: What you can expect from Albertsons is this commitment to collective growth. The reason why I joined [the company] was I think Albertsons has a unique moment in time by virtue of what happened with the attempted merger with Kroger and a little bit of a reset that we’ve seen with the company. You got Susan Morris coming as the new CEO; Jennifer Saenz, my boss, the new EVP chief commercial officer; Michelle Larson, the new chief merchant. You’ve got executive alignment around the importance of the media business, and the media business as part of our flywheel of growth, not just a profit driver.
You’re going to continue to see us behave as an entire company about how do we use our media platform to drive collective growth. What does that look like? It looks like things like the BOGO program, it looks like how we’re working together with our merchants as we plan out fiscal 2026. Our fiscal year starts in March, and we think about national events and how things that we advertise land in the store in a prominent way that requires a lot of alignment between the RMN and merchandising. You’re going to see more like that. That’s kind of on the collective enablement side. In terms of ad products, what can you buy from the retail [side]? From the Albertsons Media Collective, we’re really investing in expanding our reach across the full funnel, the full customer journey.
We’ve got a lot of inventory on our app where you’re creating lists and you’re looking for meal solutions, things like shoppable recipes. We’ve got that [and] we’re rolling out a new in-store digital sign network, so that’s going to help us do much more sophisticated in-store media. With measurement, we’ve got beacons on the carts – we’re actually tracking exposure opportunity to see the in-store signage with checkout, so that’s kind of like lower funnel.
Then we’ve got some upper-funnel media products like our Connected TV offering, where you can use our customer data through Connected TV platforms to address a television commercial to an individual audience, and then see if there was a sales lift as a result of it. You’re going to see corporate aligning around collective growth. You’re going to see full-funnel ad products.
Then the third leg of the stool we touched on a little bit is transparency and really investing in measurement to figure out, is this really growing our business? Do we have new-to-category growth? Are we picking up share? Are we driving new trips in addition to, are we getting more items in the basket and just seeing good sales lift as a result of the exposure?
PG: What do you see as general trends as regards to retail media in the grocery channel, as to what shoppers in general can expect, or what retailers in general should be thinking of in terms of their own retail media and offerings for their shoppers?
BM: I think the trend that we’re seeing is the extreme burden that’s being put upon CPG brands and advertisers who work with retail media networks – hundreds of them now – and it’s making it very hard for advertisers to work with all of these individual retail media networks. We’re fortunate at Albertsons; we’ve got 100 million addressable IDs. There’s 175 million Americans who live in our trading radius, so we have national reach – we have a lot of value we can add to partners who are trying to prioritize what retailers they’re going to work with.
We’ve also been really trying to make it easy for advertisers to work with us. For example, if you want to just purchase ads against our audiences and do it yourself, you can do it today through our partnership with The Trade Desk, or if you want us to share our conversion data with you as an advertiser and you can do your own analytics, we’ll provide that in a clean room so you can do it yourself. We’re trying to make it easy for us to buy with, because I think one of the big trends in the industry is just that we need to simplify – simplify what it’s like to have to work across so many different retailers for the advertising client, the advertising customer.
PG: That’s a great point, and one that I don’t think that I’ve appreciated, that there are so many different solutions and systems, but like you said, your organization is particularly valuable because your coverage is so great that that must be very helpful to your CPG partners.
BM: Yeah, we believe so, but it’s not enough, right? Reach is a requirement to be a tier-one partner, but we also have to be easy to work with. So we’ve really been listening to what our advertising partners are asking for, and based on a lot of their input, we’ve seen significant increase in the effectiveness of our campaign.
When we roll up the return on ad spend on average of all the campaigns we’ve run through the Albertsons Media Collective in the first half of calendar year 2025, and we compare that on average return on ad spend [in the year-ago period], we’re up 66%. And the reason we’ve been able to make our ad product work harder is because we’ve been listening to our advertisers. We’ve got better targeting; we’ve got faster measurements you can see and optimize quicker. We’ve adjusted our pricing to match the performance that we see. We’re going to continue to lean in and partner with our clients so they get superior yield from the investment they make with us.