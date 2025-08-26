Albertsons Appoints CEO for Global Technology Hub in India
The Bengaluru center is expected to onboard associates over the next 18 months. The city is sometimes referred to as the “Silicon Valley of India” (or “IT capital of India”) because of its role as the nation's leading IT exporter.
“Albertsons Cos. India is a strategic investment focused on developing and transforming how technology enhances the customer experience at Albertsons Cos., through the creation of proprietary AI- and data-driven solutions,” said Gopinath. “Bengaluru’s rich talent pool in retail technology and thriving innovation ecosystem make it an ideal location for this journey. I’m honored to lead our teams in shaping the future of grocery retail.”
Gopinath brings more than 25 years of experience in building and scaling global technology operations. Prior to joining Albertsons Cos., he was CEO of Rakuten India, where he led high-performing technology teams and spearheaded large-scale digital transformation initiatives. His career spans global enterprises and technology innovators, with a strong focus on retail, e-commerce and digital platforms.
Gopinath has a good e-comm foundation to work with, as Albertsons Cos. grew its digital sales by 25% in its recent first quarter.
“We’re continuing to enhance our digital shopping experience, including the introduction of AI and interactive features that deliver both ease and convenience,” noted Albertsons Cos. CEO Susan Morris. “For example, we launched our new shop assist feature, which enables a connected shopping experience that allows customers to communicate back and forth with our in-store associates throughout their order fulfillment process.”
As of June 14, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,264 retail stores with 1,725 in-store pharmacies, 408 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under more than 22 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100. PG also named Albertsons among its Retailers of the Century.