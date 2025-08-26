Albertsons Appoints CEO for Global Technology Hub in India

Sunil Gopinath will lead Albertsons Cos. India as a strategic center for innovation and capability development. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

National grocer Albertsons Cos. has appointed Sunil Gopinath CEO of Albertsons Cos. India, the company’s new global technology and innovation center located in Bengaluru.

According to the company, Albertsons Cos. India marks a strategic investment in developing scalable technology solutions aimed at modernizing core systems, integrating data science and artificial intelligence (AI), and accelerating enterprise-wide retail transformation.

As a global innovation hub, the center will enhance Albertsons Cos.’ international technology leadership by collaborating with teams in the United States and Manila to deliver impactful solutions that elevate the shopping experience for more than 40 million customers each week.

“We’re building the technology solutions and digital products needed for Albertsons Cos.’ growth, and Sunil’s appointment as CEO of Albertsons Cos. India will enable us to extend our global team’s capabilities to support this pivotal moment in our technology strategy,” said Anuj Dhanda, EVP and chief technology and transformation officer at Albertsons Cos.

“His deep expertise in scaling innovation hubs and leading transformative digital initiatives makes him the ideal leader to shape our Bengaluru global capability center into a powerhouse of retail technology," added Dhanda. "Sunil is not just building a team. He’s cultivating a culture of innovation that will drive our enterprise forward and redefine the grocery experience for millions of customers worldwide.”