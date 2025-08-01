AI & CPG: How Storesight is Leading a Retail intelligence Revolution
In today’s world of fast-moving consumer goods, knowledge is power — and timing is everything. Knowing how your category is shifting, which new products are emerging, and acting fast can be the difference between hitting your sales target or falling short.
Today's pace also brings an inevitable AI involvement — your coworker’s sharing uncanny AI cat videos, your dev team has been “vibe coding” for months now, and leadership keeps promising that “AI will revolutionize our synergies.” (whatever that means.)
But beneath the buzzwords, there’s truth: the age of AI has reached the world of CPG. And while the promises can feel overwhelming, if not ominous, AI’s real power lies in solving real problems using real-life data. That’s why CPG teams rely on Storesight to use tailored AI tools and real-time, real-life photos of products on shelves to turn visual data into clear, actionable insights.
At its core, Storesight is an always-on retail intelligence platform built to equip CPG professionals with visual proof and shelf-level intelligence. If POS data tells you what’s selling in stores, Storesight helps you understand why — so you can take the right action at the right time.
Why Trust Storesight, and Where Do We Come From?
Unifying Fayetteville, Ark.-based Field Agent and Toronto-based Shelfgram, Storesight brings decades of CPG credentials, and is trusted by more than 95% of top CPG brands. Through Field Agent, Storesight has a reliable and global network of agents, capturing 6 million-plus photos, numerous product reviews and ad-hoc inspections in more than 50,000 locations, and helping companies deliver the best products and experiences. Shelfgram, on the other hand, has digitized store walks, creating a powerful and sleek platform to consolidate and analyze in-store photos for users to browse aisles around the world, and engage with AI insight tools to measure factors like competitor landscape, pricing, branding, packaging and more. In unison, Storesight brings together robust real-world data collection with AI-powered analysis, and it’s impactful, delivering 3x to 5x ROI for Storesight users.
How Does Storesight Work?
Storesight offers two core services focused on providing visibility for brands to see what’s on shelves: StoresightAI and Storesight Data Services.
The flagship platform, StoresightAI, is an always-on retail intelligence platform to engage and analyze real-time shelves using images captured by millions of in-store agents around the world. With daily shelf photos and analysis tools like on-shelf availability tracking, share of shelf measurement, display execution monitoring and price auditing, StoresightAI helps brands monitor execution at scale. A free version is available to explore the platform, while category-specific subscriptions unlock full shelf coverage and the powerful AI analysis tools.
As StoresightAI is always on for CPG professionals to regularly analyze and evaluate shelf competitors and conditions, Storesight Data Services is Storesight’s vehicle for tailored intelligence through custom, ad hoc or one-time audits, insights, trials and reviews. In essence, Storesight Data Services is a marketplace of insights for any and all CPG companies, both big and small, needing self-serve solutions to make informed and tested retail decisions.
What Does Storesight Allow You to See?
Retail shelves don’t always match POS data. Inventory systems may show a product in stock, but the sales floor often tells a different story. These disconnects frustrate shoppers, lead to missed sales and strain retailer-supplier relationships.
Storesight bridges this gap with live AI-analyzed shelf photos. Detecting product voids, measuring merchandisable space and driving display execution, provides CPG professionals with a consistent real-time view of why products are performing the way they are, not to mention how competitors are as well.
Further, instead of waiting six to eight weeks for POS data, Storesight lets you verify execution as it happens. Instantly check whether a planogram is live, a product has hit the shelf, or a display is missing. Daily photo updates enable you to track execution over days, weeks or promotional cycles.
You can drill down by retailer, region, brand or time period, and apply filters to focus on end caps, stand-alone displays, featured space, and even circulars and promotions. Planogram comparison tools highlight deviations, competitor encroachment or missed placements, letting you to identify and resolve issues quickly. Visual tools like aisle-level heatmaps surface underperforming areas at a glance, while Time Travel allows you to track changes in shelf conditions, or even previous shelf structures, over time.
Finally, overlay pricing and contextual data, which includes time stamps and product-level details, connects a real shelf's presence with the strategy, investment and expected execution. Also, all insights are exportable and ready to act on.
With Storesight, we’ve united a powerful trifecta: Field Agent’s global field force, Shelfgram’s AI-powered shelf intelligence platform, and our team’s deep expertise in the industry to serve the next generation of CPG professionals. As a unified company, our mission is simple: to make retail execution more intelligent, scalable and actionable than ever before.
Want to see Storesight for yourself? It’s free. Take a look!