AI & CPG: How Storesight is Leading a Retail intelligence Revolution

In today’s world of fast-moving consumer goods, knowledge is power — and timing is everything. Knowing how your category is shifting, which new products are emerging, and acting fast can be the difference between hitting your sales target or falling short.

Today's pace also brings an inevitable AI involvement — your coworker’s sharing uncanny AI cat videos, your dev team has been “vibe coding” for months now, and leadership keeps promising that “AI will revolutionize our synergies.” (whatever that means.)

But beneath the buzzwords, there’s truth: the age of AI has reached the world of CPG. And while the promises can feel overwhelming, if not ominous, AI’s real power lies in solving real problems using real-life data. That’s why CPG teams rely on Storesight to use tailored AI tools and real-time, real-life photos of products on shelves to turn visual data into clear, actionable insights.

At its core, Storesight is an always-on retail intelligence platform built to equip CPG professionals with visual proof and shelf-level intelligence. If POS data tells you what’s selling in stores, Storesight helps you understand why — so you can take the right action at the right time.