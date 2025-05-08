Ahold Delhaize USA's Retail Media Arm Expands Off-Site Advertising

Ad Retail Media and Chicory have teamed up to offer contextual commerce media for CPGs, among other off-site advertising solutions.

AD Retail Media, the retail media arm of Ahold Delhaize USA, the East Coast’s largest grocery retail group, has formed a strategic partnership with Chicory to offer improved off-site advertising solutions, among them contextual commerce media for consumer packaged goods to help them further reach customers and discover more incremental value via retail media.

“As retail media continues to evolve, the ability to influence purchase decisions beyond owned channels is critical,” said Bobby Watts, SVP of retail media and digital merchandising for Salisbury, N.C.-based Ahold Delhaize USA. “The partnership with Chicory strengthens our ability to deliver highly effective advertising that meets customers where they are.”

Through Chicory’s premium contextual commerce media, CPG brands can easily connect with high-intent shoppers not only at scale, but also at the moment of inspiration, when customers are creating their shopping lists or browsing products online. Making use of contextual commerce media such as shoppable recipe ads, the partnership aims to help drive measurable conversions and lift omnichannel sales, bringing added strength to AD Retail Media’s suite of off-site strategies.

“Chicory has evolved into an end-to-end solution for CPG advertisers and retailers by combining unique and engaging media experiences with relevant content,” noted Yuni Baker-Saito, co-founder and CEO of New York-based Chicory. “We are excited to partner with the AD Retail Media and support their work to connect CPG advertisers with customers at Ahold Delhaize USA’s brands.”