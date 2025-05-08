Ahold Delhaize USA's Retail Media Arm Expands Off-Site Advertising
Chicory’s contextual commerce media offering was created to help advertisers engage with new shoppers, as well as re-engage past customers in new ways. The partnership also offers robust closed-loop measurement, which will enable accurate ROI measurement and strategic budget allocation.
“As we continue to enhance our offerings at AD Retail Media, it’s a priority for us to not only bring our partners compelling solutions, but easy to access measurement so that we can assess results and put in place holistic strategies that support growth for CPG partners and ADUSA brands alike,” continued Watts.
Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.
A contextual advertising platform for CPG and grocery advertisers, Chicory combines contextually relevant and brand-safe content and engaging media with a commerce experience powered by proprietary technology to deliver results and insights for its customers. The company’s contextual advertising and shoppable recipe solutions can be found on more than 5,200 websites and food blogs.