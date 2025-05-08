 Skip to main content

Ahold Delhaize USA's Retail Media Arm Expands Off-Site Advertising

Grocery retail group partners with Chicory
Ad Retail Media and Chicory have teamed up to offer contextual commerce media for CPGs, among other off-site advertising solutions.

AD Retail Media, the retail media arm of Ahold Delhaize USA, the East Coast’s largest grocery retail group, has formed a strategic partnership with Chicory to offer improved off-site advertising solutions, among them contextual commerce media for consumer packaged goods to help them further reach customers and discover more incremental value via retail media. 

“As retail media continues to evolve, the ability to influence purchase decisions beyond owned channels is critical,” said Bobby Watts, SVP of retail media and digital merchandising for Salisbury, N.C.-based Ahold Delhaize USA. “The partnership with Chicory strengthens our ability to deliver highly effective advertising that meets customers where they are.”

Through Chicory’s premium contextual commerce media, CPG brands can easily connect with high-intent shoppers not only at scale, but also at the moment of inspiration, when customers are creating their shopping lists or browsing products online. Making use of contextual commerce media such as shoppable recipe ads, the partnership aims to help drive measurable conversions and lift omnichannel sales, bringing added strength to AD Retail Media’s suite of off-site strategies.

“Chicory has evolved into an end-to-end solution for CPG advertisers and retailers by combining unique and engaging media experiences with relevant content,” noted Yuni Baker-Saito, co-founder and CEO of New York-based Chicory. “We are excited to partner with the AD Retail Media and support their work to connect CPG advertisers with customers at Ahold Delhaize USA’s brands.”

Chicory’s contextual commerce media offering was created to help advertisers engage with new shoppers, as well as re-engage past customers in new ways. The partnership also offers robust closed-loop measurement, which will enable accurate ROI measurement and strategic budget allocation.

“As we continue to enhance our offerings at AD Retail Media, it’s a priority for us to not only bring our partners compelling solutions, but easy to access measurement so that we can assess results and put in place holistic strategies that support growth for CPG partners and ADUSA brands alike,” continued Watts.

Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

A contextual advertising platform for CPG and grocery advertisers, Chicory combines contextually relevant and brand-safe content and engaging media with a commerce experience powered by proprietary technology to deliver results and insights for its customers. The company’s contextual advertising and shoppable recipe solutions can be found on more than 5,200 websites and food blogs.

