 Skip to main content

Ahold Delhaize USA Boosting Omnichannel Made-to-Order Capabilities

Grocer adopts Instacart’s FoodStorm platform across deli, floral and bakery departments at several brands
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Ahold Delhaize USA FoodStorm Instacart Main Image
Instacart's FoodStorm platform is now live at Ahold Delhaize USA in Food Lion and The Giant Co.’s Giant and Martin’s stores.

Ahold Delhaize USA has expanded its partnership with Instacart to deploy the tech company’s FoodStorm order management system. The technology enables participating Ahold Delhaize USA brands to enhance customers’ shopping experience when purchasing such made-to-order items as fresh bakery platters, customizable deli meat and cheese trays, dessert flights, floral arrangements and balloons. FoodStorm is already live at Ahold Delhaize USA in Food Lion and The Giant Co.’s Giant and Martin’s stores. 

“By expanding our partnership with Instacart to enable the FoodStorm platform, we’ve introduced a more seamless, modern way to order catering,” noted Keith Nicks, Ahold Delhaize USA’s chief digital and commercial officer. “This collaboration unlocks new digital capabilities for our brands and elevates the omnichannel shopping experience for their customers.”

FoodStorm makes it easy for customers to place orders online, by phone to their local store, or in the store itself, and to manage their orders through a single system. Offering intuitive self-service tools and access to purchase history, the solution allows shoppers greater convenience when they buy fresh made-to-order items.

[RELATED: Market 32/Price Chopper Enhances Online Takeout and Catering Services]

“We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with Ahold Delhaize USA and its brands by making FoodStorm available for deli, bakery and floral departments,” said Rob Hill, general manager of order ahead at San Francisco-based Instacart. “As more customers seek freshly prepared made-to-order items, FoodStorm helps retailers meet that demand with modern, efficient tools that improve both the customer and team experience. Together, we’re unlocking new ways for Ahold Delhaize USA’s brands to improve the customer experience with added convenience.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Further, FoodStorm’s order management system technology eases seamless production workflows and menu management across departments, enabling stores to drive repeat business, grow offerings and lift sales. By compiling data such as production logs and inventory metrics, the solution allows for better operations management and higher accuracy in forecasting.

Over time, Ahold Delhaize USA brands will consider the technology for further integration with, and support of, such e-commerce capabilities as pre-ordering for pickup or delivery.

Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division, which comprises the grocery brands Food Lion, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025

Instacart partners with more than 1,800 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds