Ahold Delhaize USA Boosting Omnichannel Made-to-Order Capabilities

Instacart's FoodStorm platform is now live at Ahold Delhaize USA in Food Lion and The Giant Co.’s Giant and Martin’s stores.

Ahold Delhaize USA has expanded its partnership with Instacart to deploy the tech company’s FoodStorm order management system. The technology enables participating Ahold Delhaize USA brands to enhance customers’ shopping experience when purchasing such made-to-order items as fresh bakery platters, customizable deli meat and cheese trays, dessert flights, floral arrangements and balloons. FoodStorm is already live at Ahold Delhaize USA in Food Lion and The Giant Co.’s Giant and Martin’s stores.

“By expanding our partnership with Instacart to enable the FoodStorm platform, we’ve introduced a more seamless, modern way to order catering,” noted Keith Nicks, Ahold Delhaize USA’s chief digital and commercial officer. “This collaboration unlocks new digital capabilities for our brands and elevates the omnichannel shopping experience for their customers.”

FoodStorm makes it easy for customers to place orders online, by phone to their local store, or in the store itself, and to manage their orders through a single system. Offering intuitive self-service tools and access to purchase history, the solution allows shoppers greater convenience when they buy fresh made-to-order items.

“We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with Ahold Delhaize USA and its brands by making FoodStorm available for deli, bakery and floral departments,” said Rob Hill, general manager of order ahead at San Francisco-based Instacart. “As more customers seek freshly prepared made-to-order items, FoodStorm helps retailers meet that demand with modern, efficient tools that improve both the customer and team experience. Together, we’re unlocking new ways for Ahold Delhaize USA’s brands to improve the customer experience with added convenience.”