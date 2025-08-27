Ahold Delhaize USA Boosting Omnichannel Made-to-Order Capabilities
Further, FoodStorm’s order management system technology eases seamless production workflows and menu management across departments, enabling stores to drive repeat business, grow offerings and lift sales. By compiling data such as production logs and inventory metrics, the solution allows for better operations management and higher accuracy in forecasting.
Over time, Ahold Delhaize USA brands will consider the technology for further integration with, and support of, such e-commerce capabilities as pre-ordering for pickup or delivery.
Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division, which comprises the grocery brands Food Lion, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025.
