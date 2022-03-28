Agua Plus featuring All-Scratch!™ Technology

Every social situation, whether a gathering with friends or a public event, results in the same problem: Confusion over who a bottle belongs to. You put it down and in two seconds you forget which bottle is yours.



Do you guess and risk the wrong one? Most would say no; who wants to risk guessing wrong and picking up a germ or virus. More likely, you grab a new bottle and create unnecessary product and packaging waste.



Not any longer! Bottle Confusion has been solved with Agua Plus, the world’s only bottled water with All-Scratch!™ Technology. Simply scratch your name, initials or a picture right on the bottle to easily identify it.



Agua Plus 4, 8 and 24-Packs come ready in attractive point-of-sale boxes with a unique product window that allows shoppers to see right through to the bottles. Shrink-wrapped 6-Packs are also available. Packaging clearly communicates the Agua Plus commitment to sustainability and the benefits of All-Scratch!™ technology. Contact 1 (800) 697-6700 or [email protected] to initiate the process of bringing Agua Plus to your customers.



Remember, anyone can offer a water. Stand out in today’s market by going further and delivering your customers a solution!