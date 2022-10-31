Agua Plus And All-Scratch! For The Win!

Bottle confusion is a problem everywhere, which is why Progressive Grocer saw fit to award Agua Plus and the unique All-Scratch! Technology as one of its Editor’s Picks for Best New Product of 2022! The only bottled water that offers an easy and fun solution to differentiating between identical looking products, Agua Plus is a stand-out alkaline water that has people talking.

No more putting a bottle down only to turn back and forget which bottle is yours. With Agua Plus you simply scratch your name, initials or a picture directly on the bottle to easily identify that it belongs to you. The unique scratch ink is resistant to all of the conditions a bottle of Agua Plus may find itself: water, ice, condensation, heat, sun and mild rubbing. On top of that, each bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic.

Does the bottled water you carry get your customers talking? If not, it should be. Contact [email protected] to get started today.