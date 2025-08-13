Acosta Europe Building AI-First Decision Tools

This transformation has been accelerated by Acosta Group’s 2024 acquisition of Dee Set. The integration brought new capabilities and infrastructure, including a warehouse fulfillment model and enhanced field coverage.

"The tech that came with Dee Set, combined with our internal tools, has allowed us to scale smarter, not just bigger," he said. "We can optimize by value, not just by geography."

Among the most transformative tools is Acosta Group’s 360 platform, which integrates alerts on zero-sales SKUs, promotional execution, and shelf compliance into a single interface. For reps in the field, this means arriving in-store with a precise action plan tied to revenue upside.

"We run our own in-house retail execution, so we get real-world feedback before we ever go to market," Read noted. "That tight loop gives us a huge advantage."

This test-and-learn model allows Acosta Europe to innovate continuously. “If we want to trial a new UX or feature, we do it internally, iterate fast, and launch confidently,” he explained.

Security is also top of mind. Acosta Group’s systems include enterprise-grade encryption and endpoint protection, overseen by a dedicated information security function. "We're serious about client data integrity. It’s non-negotiable."

Read works closely with Acosta Europe’s commercial and operational leaders to ensure alignment. "Tech can’t live in a silo. We build our roadmap in tandem with our business goals, whether that's boosting coverage, expanding into new markets, or elevating client visibility."

One of the biggest challenges has been scaling these innovations across markets with different needs. “We’ve invested heavily in making our tools multilingual, modular, and cloud-native,” Read explained. “That way, we can onboard new clients or geographies with minimal friction.”

Another ongoing priority is performance optimization. Read and his team track detailed KPIs, including user adoption rates, task completion times, and correlation between alerts and sales lift. “It’s not just about whether the system works, it’s whether it drives outcomes,” he said.

The team has also piloted integrations with client systems, allowing seamless flow of store-level data and mutual visibility. “Clients don’t want another portal, they want a partner who can plug in and move at their speed,” he added.

Looking ahead, AI continues to be a major theme. But for this CTO, AI is practical, not theoretical. “We’ve already deployed it in image recognition and inventory forecasting. Next is dynamic routing and rep coaching,” he revealed.

Reps in the field could soon receive automated coaching cues based on store data, performance history, and brand priorities. “Think of it as a smart assistant that helps reps do their job even better in the moment,” Read said.

He’s also excited by the promise of predictive merchandising, where AI could simulate the impact of different promotional layouts and help reps choose the optimal configuration in real time.

"Every client meeting now includes the question: 'What are you doing with AI?' And we’re ready to answer, because we’ve already been doing it," he said.

As the company’s technology stack grows more sophisticated, so does its influence across the business. “What we’re building is not just a system, it’s a strategic lever,” he said.

Ultimately, Read wants Acosta Europe’s tech engine to fade into the background, to be so intuitive and embedded that users think only about their goals, not the tools.

"Great technology should make the complex feel simple," he said. "That’s what we’re building, and that’s what will set us apart in the years to come."

In the race to own the shelf, and the shopper experience, Acosta Europe’s tech engine isn’t just keeping pace. It’s setting the speed.