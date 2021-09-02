The 6 Sources Of Grocery Food Waste & How To Fix Them

Webinar Date: Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT

Retail-margin pressure is at an all-time high. More consumers are demanding fresh inventory, investments to match new competition are required to survive, and preparing for unplanned volume surges are at the forefront of the stress. In order to combat this margin pressure, retailers must focus on reducing their shrink because it can be one of the fastest ways to remain profitable and stay competitive. In recent years, retailers have turned to order automation as a solution to this problem. While computer-assisted ordering solutions can be very attractive, they are only powerful with accurate data. If merchandisers aren't properly tracking inventory and shrink, then CAOs can quickly go from revolutionary to disastrous for profit.



In this webinar, you'll learn:

The most common mistakes retailers make with automated ordering solutions

Best practices for identifying the sources of miscalculated shrink data

The critical role merchandisers play with successful automated ordering solutions

Speakers