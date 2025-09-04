5_Ways_Grocers_Are_Turning_Shrink_Into_Profit

Shrink reduction isn’t just about minimizing loss — it’s about unlocking growth. In this free guide, Flashfood reveals five strategic shifts grocers are making to turn unsold food into revenue, increase basket size and build lasting loyalty. You’ll learn how short-dated and surplus inventory — once seen as waste — is now driving new customer acquisition and 3.9x more visits per month. Discover how smarter tools are helping grocers scale markdowns without hurting margins or disrupting store operations. If you’re ready to rethink shrink as a profit lever — not just a loss — this guide offers practical, proven tactics that are working for grocery retailers today.