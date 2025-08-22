2K+ Gelson’s Grocery Workers Ratify New Contract

Members of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) local unions have voted to ratify a new three-year contract with Gelson’s Markets, following months of negotiation and active participation from thousands of workers at the Southern California independent grocer’s stores.

“Our journey to contract ratification saw a record turnout of grocery workers, customers and community members, all fighting for the same thing – better stores, better lives, better communities,” noted the UFCW Gelson’s bargaining committee in a statement. “We fought to ensure our jobs would be sufficient to feed our own families and afford health benefits and a dignified retirement at the end of a long career. We also fought for more staffing to improve the customer experience at our stores.”

The committee also acknowledged the support of its fellow union members at California grocery store chains Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons, Pavilions and Stater Bros., all of which have recently resolved their own labor issues. The banners’ workers are part of the Grocery Workers Rising contract campaign, which consists of more than 65,000 grocery employees in Southern California.

“Our fight isn’t over though,” the committee cautioned. “Members at El Super are also still without a contract, and our pharmacist siblings at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions are gearing up for their fight next year. They all stood by us to get this contract, now we must stand by them.”