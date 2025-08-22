2K+ Gelson’s Grocery Workers Ratify New Contract
Among the key provisions of the new Gelson’s agreement are wage increases for all workers, a new supplemental pension plan for retired workers, increased health care benefit contributions and faster health care eligibility requirements for new hires, and staffing language that includes the union in evaluating staffing levels that address efficient operation of the store, the health and safety of employees, and the quality of customer service.
Following the vote, the contract immediately went into effect for 2,000-plus grocery workers at Gelson’s stores across Southern California.
Founded in 1951 as an upscale food shopping experience for discerning consumers, Encino, Calif.-based Gelson’s operates 26 premium food and beverage markets throughout Southern California, as well as one ReCharge by Gelson’s premium convenience store, in Santa Ana, Calif.
