 Skip to main content

2K+ Gelson’s Grocery Workers Ratify New Contract

Deal immediately goes into effect after vote
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Gelson's Workers Main Image
Gelson's Markets associates are the latest unionized grocery workers to ratify a labor contract in Southern California.

Members of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) local unions have voted to ratify a new three-year contract with Gelson’s Markets, following months of negotiation and active participation from thousands of workers at the Southern California independent grocer’s stores. 

“Our journey to contract ratification saw a record turnout of grocery workers, customers and community members, all fighting for the same thing – better stores, better lives, better communities,” noted the UFCW Gelson’s bargaining committee in a statement. “We fought to ensure our jobs would be sufficient to feed our own families and afford health benefits and a dignified retirement at the end of a long career. We also fought for more staffing to improve the customer experience at our stores.”

The committee also acknowledged the support of its fellow union members at California grocery store chains Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons, Pavilions and Stater Bros., all of which have recently resolved their own labor issues. The banners’ workers are part of the Grocery Workers Rising contract campaign, which consists of more than 65,000 grocery employees in Southern California.

“Our fight isn’t over though,” the committee cautioned. “Members at El Super are also still without a contract, and our pharmacist siblings at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions are gearing up for their fight next year. They all stood by us to get this contract, now we must stand by them.” 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Among the key provisions of the new Gelson’s agreement are wage increases for all workers, a new supplemental pension plan for retired workers, increased health care benefit contributions and faster health care eligibility requirements for new hires, and staffing language that includes the union in evaluating staffing levels that address efficient operation of the store, the health and safety of employees, and the quality of customer service.

Following the vote, the contract immediately went into effect for 2,000-plus grocery workers at Gelson’s stores across Southern California. 

Founded in 1951 as an upscale food shopping experience for discerning consumers, Encino, Calif.-based Gelson’s operates 26 premium food and beverage markets throughout Southern California, as well as one ReCharge by Gelson’s premium convenience store, in Santa Ana, Calif. 

Hispanic grocer El Super, with more than 60 stores in California, New Mexico, Nevada, Arizona and Texas, is part of Commerce, Calif.-based Chedraui USA, a grocery retailer with 24,000 team members supporting 377 stores across three banners, including Smart & Final and Fiesta Mart. Grupo Comercial Chedraui is No. 37 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds