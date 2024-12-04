2025 Top Women in Grocery Awards Now Open

Progressive Grocer is thrilled to kick off the 2025 grocery industry contest season with a call for entries for Top Women in Grocery (TWIG), the most prestigious and celebrated awards program in food retail.
PG's TWIG awards program is a grocery industry institution. The program began more than 19 years ago as a way to spotlight women in the North American food retail and grocery industries who have blazed a trail in their organizations. TWIG is the food retail industry's longest-running program recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of thousands of women at all levels in the industry.
So much work remains to be done in terms of achieving balance when it comes to gender equity, inclusivity and diversity in the food retail industry. To further that work, PG's 2025 TWIG awards program is now accepting nominations of those women who serve as role models for a new generation.
An ideal nominee would go above and beyond her work responsibilities, inspire others and work to support her local community. Women employed in all sectors of the grocery industry – for above-and-beyond achievements attained from March 1, 2024, to Feb. 28, 2025 – from the retailer, wholesaler, supplier and solution provider communities may be nominated in three categories:
- Senior-Level Executives (titles of Vice President or higher)
- Rising Stars (titles lower than Vice President and Area/Region Director)
- Store Managers (titles of Store Manager/Director/Leader and Assistant Store Manager/Director/Leader)
PG will present its new slate of Top Women in Grocery honorees in its June 2025 print issue, which will be devoted to showcasing overall excellence and continued achievement among female movers and shakers in the North American retail food industry.
All TWIG winners will also be recognized at an awards gala dinner on Nov. 7, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando, Fla., during Progressive Grocer's Grocery Impact conference taking place Nov. 5-7, 2025.
Please carefully read the TWIG nomination guidelines and requirements below. PG looks forward to celebrating the top women of grocery.
Nomination Guidelines
- Nomination deadline: Feb. 28, 2025
- Non-retailer nominations will require an entry fee of $199.
- All TWIG nominations must be filed electronically via the official online entry application, which can be found via the link below.
- Once complete, applicants will receive an auto-email confirmation reply that the entry has been accepted. You must create a Formsite account to save your nominations. After you have submitted the nominations, you can edit them at any time prior to the Feb. 28, 2025, entry deadline. If you do not receive a confirmation reply after completing the entry, please contact PG Managing Editor Bridget Goldschmidt.
- All nominations are required to provide details of extraordinary achievements – such as leading innovative corporate initiatives, executing/delivering extraordinary financial and/or strategic objectives, astute problem-solving acumen, and achieving exceptional performance benchmarks – attained during the specified time frame.
- In addition, professional and extra-professional details, including recent awards/accolades received from the company, industry or community, and relevant work with volunteer, trade and professional organizations (i.e., board seats, committee positions, volunteer and philanthropic organizations, leadership roles in major industry initiatives and/or community service) are required. Entries missing community service/extra-professional information will be disqualified.
- Information furnished on nomination forms will be used to judge applicants and serve as the basis of the writeups for all TWIG honorees in PG's June issue.
- Past TWIG winners are eligible to enter but are required to include a minimum of three unique and significant accomplishments/achievements attained during the 12-month entry period beyond that which has been recognized in previous years.
- Do not submit more than one nomination per person. Multiple nominations for the same person from different nominators/companies will be discounted.
- Obtain approval from the nominee's employer before submitting any nomination.
- All decisions about honorees are final; awards will not be rescinded if the honoree has left the company. The award follows the honoree and not the company.
- All completed nomination forms are required to include phonetic spellings of first and last names for reading of names during the awards ceremony.
- Provide instructions in Section 1 of the application form regarding how you would like your nominee(s) to be notified if she is selected as a 2025 TWIG (i.e., via direct email to individual winner(s) or to a specific company representative specified on Section 1).
- Company representatives acting as nominators will have a grace period of one week after the initial notification to the company representative before PG contacts the honoree directly with information about events, award mailings, etc.
- All honorees/nominators will be notified by April 15, 2025.