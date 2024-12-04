2025 Top Women in Grocery Awards Now Open

Progressive Grocer is thrilled to kick off the 2025 grocery industry contest season with a call for entries for Top Women in Grocery (TWIG), the most prestigious and celebrated awards program in food retail.

PG's TWIG awards program is a grocery industry institution. The program began more than 19 years ago as a way to spotlight women in the North American food retail and grocery industries who have blazed a trail in their organizations. TWIG is the food retail industry's longest-running program recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of thousands of women at all levels in the industry.

So much work remains to be done in terms of achieving balance when it comes to gender equity, inclusivity and diversity in the food retail industry. To further that work, PG's 2025 TWIG awards program is now accepting nominations of those women who serve as role models for a new generation.

An ideal nominee would go above and beyond her work responsibilities, inspire others and work to support her local community. Women employed in all sectors of the grocery industry – for above-and-beyond achievements attained from March 1, 2024, to Feb. 28, 2025 – from the retailer, wholesaler, supplier and solution provider communities may be nominated in three categories:

Senior-Level Executives (titles of Vice President or higher)

Rising Stars (titles lower than Vice President and Area/Region Director)

Store Managers (titles of Store Manager/Director/Leader and Assistant Store Manager/Director/Leader)

PG will present its new slate of Top Women in Grocery honorees in its June 2025 print issue, which will be devoted to showcasing overall excellence and continued achievement among female movers and shakers in the North American retail food industry.

All TWIG winners will also be recognized at an awards gala dinner on Nov. 7, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando, Fla., during Progressive Grocer's Grocery Impact conference taking place Nov. 5-7, 2025.

Please carefully read the TWIG nomination guidelines and requirements below. PG looks forward to celebrating the top women of grocery.

Nomination Guidelines