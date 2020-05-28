2020 Editors' Picks Contest Opens for Entries
Do you have what it takes?
Progressive Grocer is seeking entries for its 17th annual Editors’ Picks awards contest, and will recognize the winners in its September 2020 issue.
SUBMIT A PRODUCT NOW — Entries close June 24
The Editors' Picks program is open to all food, beverage and nonfood products released for sale between May 1, 2019, and April 30, 2020. Products with multiple flavors/varieties/pack sizes can be considered a single product line and require a single entry.
Since 2004, PG’s Editors’ Picks awards program has recognized the continuous evolution of cutting-edge product innovation, giving retail buyers a comprehensive guide to the latest and greatest products that meet consumers’ ever-increasing demands for functional, interesting, on-trend products.
As one of the highest accolades a brand can receive for successful product innovation, marketability and differentiation, PG’s Editors’ Picks will once again showcase a new slate of winners that will be judged on the following criteria:
INNOVATION: In overall product differentiation; new packaging application (not just new graphics or rebranding); ingredient enhancements; ability to grow/develop a new and/or existing category; new flavors/varieties/portion sizes; and positioning against the most important market and consumer trends, among others. It should really be new, not just a “me-too.”
IMPACT: How the new product was promoted for consumer awareness, as well as functionality and utilitarian attributes. Will the product have retail sell-through?
OVERALL VALUE: How well the product delivers on its overall value proposition (i.e., price, packaging, quality and convenience). Is it a product that’s going to appeal to mainstream supermarket shoppers?
There is a fee of $50 per entry. Judging of 2020 Editors’ Picks nominations will begin immediately upon their receipt by PG’s editorial team. No nominations will be accepted after June 24, 2020.
Additional information on, and requirements of, PG’s 2020 Editors’ Picks awards contest for outstanding food and nonfood products, including explicit entry guidelines, can be found here.