2020 Editors' Picks Contest Opens for Entries

As one of the highest accolades a brand can receive for successful product innovation, marketability and differentiation, PG’s Editors’ Picks will once again showcase a new slate of winners that will be judged on the following criteria:

INNOVATION: In overall product differentiation; new packaging application (not just new graphics or rebranding); ingredient enhancements; ability to grow/develop a new and/or existing category; new flavors/varieties/portion sizes; and positioning against the most important market and consumer trends, among others. It should really be new, not just a “me-too.”

IMPACT: How the new product was promoted for consumer awareness, as well as functionality and utilitarian attributes. Will the product have retail sell-through?

OVERALL VALUE: How well the product delivers on its overall value proposition (i.e., price, packaging, quality and convenience). Is it a product that’s going to appeal to mainstream supermarket shoppers?

There is a fee of $50 per entry. Judging of 2020 Editors’ Picks nominations will begin immediately upon their receipt by PG’s editorial team. No nominations will be accepted after June 24, 2020.

Additional information on, and requirements of, PG’s 2020 Editors’ Picks awards contest for outstanding food and nonfood products, including explicit entry guidelines, can be found here.