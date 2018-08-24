200-Plus Items Receive Gluten Intolerance Group’s GFCO Certification
The Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG), a certifier of gluten-free products and food services, certified more than 200 products from 30-plus brands in June and July through its Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO) program. As evidence of the dynamic growth occurring in the gluten-free arena, certified products included Bundt cakes, extra-virgin olive oil (EVOO), tamales, pasta, spirits, cookies, lattes,
The following products received GFCO certification in June and July:
- Baby Bundts of Vermont: 3 products, including Banana Fosters and Cinnamon Swirl
- Be Well Nutrition Inc.: 5 products certified, including Iconic Protein Drink Chocolate Truffle and Golden Milk varieties
- Bissinger’s: 17 products, including Bissinger’s Honey Pepita Caramel Bar and Chocolate-Covered Wine Grapes
- Bono: 10 products, including EVOO 110 percent Organic and EVOO Unfiltered Product of Italy
- Chaparro’s Tamales: 4 products, including Beef Tamales and Pork Tamales
- CJs Premium Spices: 10 products, including Premium Dill Dip Mix and Premium Potato Salad Mix
- Comvita: 23 products, including Clover Honey and Sweet Meadow Ginger Honey
- Conte Belicino: EVOO
- Doctor In The Kitchen: 6 products, including Flackers Organic Flax Seed Crackers Cinnamon & Currants and Rosemary varieties
- Eaton Hemp: 10 products, including Organic Coconut Hemp Seeds and Raw Super Bar Goji Blueberry variety
- Freedom Rings: FreedomRings Bourbon
- Gabbypasta: 3 products, including Gluten Free Butternut Squash Ravioli in Pomodoro Sauce and Superfood Teff Macaroni & Cheese
- Grain 4U: Organic ancient grains Grain 4U Apple cinnamon + cranberries, and Organic ancient grains Grain 4U Honey
- Grande Uliveto: EVOO
- I Amaranth: 11 products, including I AM Brownys and I AM Charris (Habanero & Sour Chipotle)
- Jack’s Paleo Kitchen: 7 products, including Chocolate Chip Cookies and Lemon Zing Cookies
- La Colombe: 11 products, including Chai Draft Latte and Coconut Draft Latte
- Metlin: 5 products, including Metlin + Aloe Vera and Metlin + Antioxidants
- Mr. Tom’s Spirits: 19 products, including Mr. Tom’s Spirits Apple Pie Rum and Habanero Honey Whiskey
- NorQuin: 3 products, including NorQuin Canadian Quinoa Whole Grain and Tiny Hero Golden Quinoa
- Olio Bello: 3 products, including EVOO and EVOO Val di Mazara PDO
- Olivia’s: 2 products, Olivia’s Gluten Free Garlic Crouton and Gluten Free Rosemary & Sage Stuffing
- Origin 846: Olive Oil
- Saugatuck Kitchens: 11 products, including Breaded Coconut Chicken Skewer and Crispy Scallop Wrapped in Bacon Skewer
- Silly Zak’s: 5 products, including Apple Pie and Pumpkin Pie
- Simple Sensations: 3 products, including Chicken Fajita Bowl and Italian-Style Pepper Steak
- Skinnypasta: 10 products, including Gluten Free Butternut Squash Ravioli and Gluten Free Gnocchi in Pomodoro Sauce
- Summit Naturals: 4 products, including Fruit Macaroons Mixed Berry Chia and Fruit Macaroons Raspberry Chia
- Terra Delyssa: Dates and Olive Oil
- Tiny Hero: 2 products, Tiny Hero Golden/Dore Quinoa and Tiny Hero Golden/Dore Quinoa & Red Rice/Et Riz
- Ut fih Maguey Syrup: Ut fih Maguey Syrup
- Vivente: 36 products, including Vivente Organic Mango Frozen Dairy Dessert Bars and Organic Frozen Dairy Dessert Blackberry Ice Cream
- Yommis!: 2 products, Organic corn/rice cereal Chocolate flavor and Fruit flavor
A 501(c)(3) nonprofit association founded in 1974, Auburn, Wash.-based GIG has more than 70 local branches across the United States, as well as an international presence in more than 29 countries.