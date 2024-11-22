2 More H-E-B Stores Coming to DFW

Another-H-E-B is now under construction in the city of Murphy, northeast of Dallas.
Also in keeping with H-E-B’s history of community support, the grocer is commemorating the groundbreaking occasion with donations to local nonprofit groups. For the Murphy groundbreaking, H-E-B gifted $10,000 each to Friends of the Smith Public Library, Wylie ISD Education Foundation, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, Coventry Reserve, and the Collin County Children’s Advocacy Center. For the Mid-Cities store, H-E-B gifted $10,000 each to The Clubhouse for Special Needs, 6 Stones, Uprights Theatre Co., Serving our Seniors, and the HEB ISD Education Foundation.
In addition to recently opened stores in Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Allen, Alliance and Mansfield, H-E-B has other projects in the works in North Texas, including a new Joe V’s Smart Shop in Dallas set to be unveiled in 2025.
Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs more than 160,000 associates and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. The multi-format retailer is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.