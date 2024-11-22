2 More H-E-B Stores Coming to DFW

Officials broke ground on a new H-E-B in the Mid-Cities area of the DFW region.

Texas-based H-E-B continues to stir up the grocery landscape in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Metroplex. This week, the grocer broke ground on two more stores in the area, building on its rapid acceleration there.

The retailer officially started construction on a store in Murphy, northeast of Dallas, and in the Euless/Bedford communities in the Mid-Cities area that stretches between Dallas and Fort Worth. Both stores are expected to open in 2026.

The H-E-B in Murphy is located at FM 544 and McCreary Road and will span 120,000 square feet. The Mid-Cities store is at the northwest corner of Cheek-Sparger Road and Rio Grande Boulevard in Tarrant County and will be a little larger, coming in around 126,000 square feet.

As with other large-format H-E-B supermarkets in the region, both stores will feature a True Texas BBQ restaurant, a pharmacy with a drive-thru window, an on-property fuel station and digital services including home delivery and curbside pickup. A host of Texas-made products will be on-shelf as well, along with grocery staples and household essentials.