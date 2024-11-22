 Skip to main content

2 More H-E-B Stores Coming to DFW

Grocer continues hot streak with planned locations in Metroplex suburbs
Lynn Petrak
H-E-B Mid-Cities
Officials broke ground on a new H-E-B in the Mid-Cities area of the DFW region.

Texas-based H-E-B continues to stir up the grocery landscape in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Metroplex. This week, the grocer broke ground on two more stores in the area, building on its rapid acceleration there.

The retailer officially started construction on a store in Murphy, northeast of Dallas, and in the Euless/Bedford communities in the Mid-Cities area that stretches between Dallas and Fort Worth. Both stores are expected to open in 2026.

The H-E-B in Murphy is located at FM 544 and McCreary Road and will span 120,000 square feet. The Mid-Cities store is at the northwest corner of Cheek-Sparger Road and Rio Grande Boulevard in Tarrant County and will be a little larger, coming in around 126,000 square feet. 

As with other large-format H-E-B supermarkets in the region, both stores will feature a True Texas BBQ restaurant, a pharmacy with a drive-thru window, an on-property fuel station and digital services including home delivery and curbside pickup. A host of Texas-made products will be on-shelf as well, along with grocery staples and household essentials. 

H-E-B Murphy
Another-H-E-B is now under construction in the city of Murphy, northeast of Dallas.

Also in keeping with H-E-B’s history of community support, the grocer is commemorating the groundbreaking occasion with donations to local nonprofit groups. For the Murphy groundbreaking, H-E-B gifted $10,000 each to Friends of the Smith Public Library, Wylie ISD Education Foundation, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, Coventry Reserve, and the Collin County Children’s Advocacy Center. For the Mid-Cities store, H-E-B gifted $10,000 each to The Clubhouse for Special Needs, 6 Stones, Uprights Theatre Co., Serving our Seniors, and the HEB ISD Education Foundation.

In addition to recently opened stores in Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Allen, Alliance and Mansfield, H-E-B has other projects in the works in North Texas, including a new Joe V’s Smart Shop in Dallas set to be unveiled in 2025.

Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs more than 160,000 associates and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. The multi-format retailer is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

