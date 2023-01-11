1st Apple Supplier Uses Yumbrella Coating for Organic Production

Effective immediately, family-owned grower and shipper Superfresh Growers is using Yumbrella as a first-of-its-kind freshness extender for all of its organic apple shipments.

Until the release of Yumbrella, the organic apple industry lacked a viable coating solution. Yumbrella is the first washable coating that not only maintains freshness, reduces spoilage and lessens home food waste, but also meets the necessary standards for certified-organic produce.

After several years of research and development, along with the completion of 1.5 years of North American commercial testing, Yumbrella provides a certified-organic solution that meets all USDA, Canadian and EU standards, thanks to its all-natural common food ingredients. Additionally, the product is non-GMO, non-allergenic, tasteless and odorless, and can be rinsed away with water prior to eating.

Yumbrella was originally formulated to help farmers in developing areas of the world, where refrigeration is scarce and energy is expensive. The result is what Yumbrella refers to as its “invention born out of necessity,” which solves a high-tech problem with a low-tech solution. Yumbrella’s use of common food ingredients and a lack of expensive licensing fees allow the company to meet the demands of large and small growers without expensive equipment or application protocols.

“This product has always offered unique market potential because it looked at the value for the entire supply chain, including the grower,” noted Andy Tudor, of AT Ag Consulting, an apple industry veteran and business consultant to Yumbrella. “The benefits of Yumbrella far outweigh its cost and offer a more consumer and environmentally friendly coating solution that’s a win to reduce shrink and deliver a better eating experience.”

In addition to its shrink-reducing powers and affordability, Yumbrella also offers the versatility of a natural finish for organic application and an attractive high-gloss recipe for conventional apples, which are traditionally coated with non-removable wax. In fact, Superfresh Growers’ expanded testing of conventional apple varieties is yielding significant promise for future expansion to the conventional category.

“We’ve used and tested a variety of coatings over the years, but none have started by saying it helps growers reduce cost and warehouse loss while also meeting consumer needs,” said Robert Kershaw, CEO of Yakima, Wash.-based Superfresh Growers. “The Yumbrella team’s commitment to the entire supply chain is evident, and the addition of its global mission actually makes this a more sustainable product for everyone involved. We are already seeing the bigger opportunity.”