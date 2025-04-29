121 Whole Foods Market Employees Graduate From Artisan Pizza-Making Program
Currently offered at select locations in the United States and Canada, the Pizzaioli Apprentice Program is open to store associates with at least six months of experience. Graduates receive official certification as Whole Foods Market Pizzaioli. Newly certified Pizzaioli work at stores across the retailer’s California, Central West, Midwest, Northeast, North Atlantic & International, and Southeast regions.
The Pizzaioli Apprentice Program is one of several training initiatives offered by Whole Foods. Other programs include the Fishmonger Apprentice, Certified Cheese Professional, Butcher Apprentice, Bakery Decorator Apprentice and Produce Professional Apprentice programs. Each blends hands-on training, mentorship and extended practice to support meaningful growth and specialization.
