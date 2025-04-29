121 Whole Foods Market Employees Graduate From Artisan Pizza-Making Program

Whole Foods Market is more than just a national grocer, it’s also a company helping its store associates grow artisan skills and advance their careers. This can be seen in the recent graduation of 121 store associates from the retailer’s Pizzaioli Apprentice Program, a hands-on culinary training initiative designed to build expertise in artisan pizza-making while also enhancing customer experience in stores.

The 12-week program focuses on technique, product knowledge and merchandising, equipping store associates with skills that strengthen both their career paths and in-store service. Apprentices complete six progressive modules, starting with foundational pizza principles and ingredient knowledge, and advancing through dough preparation, pizza station management and advanced skill-building.

[RELATED: What Foodservice Trends Will Affect Grocery?]

“As we expand this program in 2025, our goal is to have at least one Certified Pizzaioli in every store,” said Steve Marano, principal of team member development at Whole Foods. “This program doesn’t just build culinary skills — it’s about crafting delicious, high-quality pizza and creating an experience that keeps customers coming back for more.”