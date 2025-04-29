 Skip to main content

121 Whole Foods Market Employees Graduate From Artisan Pizza-Making Program

Apprentice program is one of several offered by grocer to help associates pursue culinary and artisan career paths
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Whole Foods Pizza
More than 120 Whole Foods associates have graduated from an artisan pizza-making apprentice program.

Whole Foods Market is more than just a national grocer, it’s also a company helping its store associates grow artisan skills and advance their careers. This can be seen in the recent graduation of 121 store associates from the retailer’s Pizzaioli Apprentice Program, a hands-on culinary training initiative designed to build expertise in artisan pizza-making while also enhancing customer experience in stores.

The 12-week program focuses on technique, product knowledge and merchandising, equipping store associates with skills that strengthen both their career paths and in-store service. Apprentices complete six progressive modules, starting with foundational pizza principles and ingredient knowledge, and advancing through dough preparation, pizza station management and advanced skill-building.

[RELATED: What Foodservice Trends Will Affect Grocery?]

“As we expand this program in 2025, our goal is to have at least one Certified Pizzaioli in every store,” said Steve Marano, principal of team member development at Whole Foods. “This program doesn’t just build culinary skills — it’s about crafting delicious, high-quality pizza and creating an experience that keeps customers coming back for more.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Currently offered at select locations in the United States and Canada, the Pizzaioli Apprentice Program is open to store associates with at least six months of experience. Graduates receive official certification as Whole Foods Market Pizzaioli. Newly certified Pizzaioli work at stores across the retailer’s California, Central West, Midwest, Northeast, North Atlantic & International, and Southeast regions.

The Pizzaioli Apprentice Program is one of several training initiatives offered by Whole Foods. Other programs include the Fishmonger Apprentice, Certified Cheese Professional, Butcher Apprentice, Bakery Decorator Apprentice and Produce Professional Apprentice programs. Each blends hands-on training, mentorship and extended practice to support meaningful growth and specialization. 

Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods serves customers in more than 535 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century and the Most Sustainable Grocers

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds