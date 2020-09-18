10 Must-Have Features in Your Online Grocery Solution

Webinar Date: Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. EDT

You are in Grocery, not just retail. Don’t settle for generic eCommerce.

With the need to sell groceries online, we are continually asked what features will best benefit a store. We have the advantage of working with more than three thousand store managers and owners about their transition and growth in their online grocery sales. Freshop will share with you the features and practices that are essential when launching or moving to a new online grocery solution.

In this webinar, we will share our list and how we approach each item in the context of your store’s success. Our team members will address each of these points from their direct experience working with grocery professionals like you.

Features include:

POS integration and Product management

Weekly Ads, shoppable circular and online sale items

Click and Collect and Delivery options

Order Fulfillment tools and techniques

Owning your Customer experience and leveraging personal communication

Loyalty - online and in-store

Leveraging Digital Ads for revenue

Profitability, Metrics and Analytics

Best practices and support



This presentation will include team members from Freshop: